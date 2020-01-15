Liberia: Winker to Weah - 'Speak to the Nation, Restore Hope'

Dominion Christian Fellowship Center Archbishop, Isaac S. Winker, who in 2018 professed curse and punishment upon anyone who "Rises" against or criticizes President George Weah, has called on his spiritual son and President of the Republic, George Manneh Weah, to take charge of the government to not allow cabinet members and others believed to be influential get him out of control.

In his New Year's message, the Archbishop compared the President with a newborn baby that needs to sit, crawl and walk, suggesting that President Weah is still young in the presidency and needs to learn and get adjusted to a lot of things before meeting the expectations of the Liberian people.

Without getting into whether or not the time had come for the President to exercise full maturity, with reference to the comparison made, the Archbishop said the President has to take control of the government and stop allowing political appointees to play on the intelligence of the presidency and take control as the captain on the ship.

Like other politicians including Margibi County, Senator Oscar Cooper had said, Archbishop Winker told president Weah in his sermon to observe his political appointees and Cabinet Ministers, stressing that he should relieve anyone who does not function well in his or her post.

Referencing II Chronicles 35:5-8 of the Holy Bible, Winker said the voice of the leader matters most, adding, "the President should muster the courage to speak via radio talk show regularly to inspire [the nation] and restore hope about Liberia's bright future.

He also called on the President to observe the rule of law and respect the Constitution. It can be recalled that members of the public, especially the Council of Patriots that had staged a number of mass protests in Monrovia, had accused President George Weah of being insensitive to the economic hardship of the country and encouraging corruption by building estates without declaring his assets. Billions of Liberian dollars and millions of United States dollars have gone missing in the Weah Administration without accountability, they said.

Winker's message was under the theme: "Fear not, God is in Control" from the Old Testament book of Isaiah 41:8-11. He recounted events of President Weah's first and second years in office and admonished him to do his best in the third year as Liberian people watch to see decisions for the peace and prosperity of the nation.

He called on Liberians to remain hopeful because "all is not lost yet for the future of the country."