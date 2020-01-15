Liberia: Sen. Dillon Calls for Comprehensive Audit of National Legislature

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has requested the endorsement of Senate plenary to institute a comprehensive audit of the National Legislature.

In a communication dated January 13, 2020 and addressed to Senate Pro Tempore Albert Tugbe Chie, Senator Dillon recalled that there is no history, "to the best of my recollection of this body being audited, since 2006 up to date."

"In order to ensure fiscal probity, a sound financial system, accountability and transparency at the National Legislature, it is our ardent hope that this body will give this request due consideration and institute the said audit," said Senator Dillon, who co-chairs the Senate Committee on Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism.

The communication from Senator Dillon, who is among fourteen other Senators seeking re-election in the October 2020 Special Senatorial Election, is the first to appear before plenary on the first day sitting of the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature.

Meanwhile, minutes following the adoption of its agenda yesterday, the Senate went into executive session to discuss the report of its selected committee on the resuscitation of the Liberian economy.

It can be recalled that the state of the economy was an issue that was discussed several times throughout the sittings of the 2nd Session of the 54th Legislature; and for which the Senate was recalled twice for special extraordinary sessions.

On the last days to their few weeks of annual break, the Legislature passed a law authorizing the printing of L$4 billion, but declined to authorize the printing of L$35 billion, as requested by President George M. Weah, on behalf of the Central Bank of Liberia.

Also, sources told this paper that the reported communication sent to the Senate by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, on the reason for her absence from Monday's official reopening ceremony of the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature, would have been up for deliberations.

Vice President Taylor was again absent from the first day sitting of the 3rd Session yesterday.