Liberia: 'Pro-Temp Chie Wants Laws On Protest Reviewed

Monrovia — Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie says part of the legislative agenda for the 54th legislature, specifically the Senate, would be to review several provisions of the Constitution of the country, including laws surrounding peaceful gathering or protest.

According to the Senate's administrative head, as Senators, they will work on several statutes by providing clarity on certain articles of the Constitution.

"As lawmakers, from the side of the Senate, we will be working on several statutes which will provide clarity on certain articles of the Constitution of our country which includes rights of people assembling to petition government and the concomitant movement of other citizens who want to move about during peaceful assembly.

"The Senate will also look at legislation on the printing of currency which has become very political with all citizens becoming financial experts. We will be looking at the Code of Conduct, we will be looking at tenure in the executive and we will be looking at privilege of a lawmaker," he said.

Conducting October election in time

Making remarks on the pending special senatorial election this year, he committed the legislature to working with the legislature to working with the Executive to ensure that elections are held October of this year.

Sen. Chie: "We will work with the executive to ensure that elections are held this year; the budget for election was presented by NEC after the passage of the National Budget, but the Senate is confident that elections will be held on the date scheduled by the National Elections Commission.

"The Senate received from you a communication requesting our input on the implementation of the TRC recommendation, the Senate plenary has asked the leadership of the Senate to review the request and revert to plenary. The Senate leadership has almost completed its work and will shortly report to plenary."

He also informed the President about the Senate's decision to review his request for input on the TRC recommendation in a holistic manner which include seeking communication from the Accra Peace Accord that gave birth to the TRC, the overall objective of the TRC, critique report from the TRC, and review the legal instrument which gave amnesty to actors in civil conflict and the Senate's position on the two issue of retributive justice.