Liberia: Pres. Weah Says 2020 Will Be Critical for His Government

Monrovia — President George Weah says 2020 would be a critical year for his presidency. He said, this year, his government will consolidate its gains and launch Liberia upwards and onwards on a solid platform of policies and practical programs that will begin to turn the country's economy around.

Making remarks at the Legislature when he attended a lunch program marking the official return to of the 54th legislature to its third sitting he promised to present his legislative agenda and report to the legislature through his Annual Message.

"In that address, I will give a detailed elaboration of my plans for the ensuing year, and clearly set out for you new strategies and programs that will drive our nation to further and faster growth and development," he said.

President Weah in his speech encouraged lawmakers to continue to work diligently in the interest of the Liberian people. He also paid special recognition to Representative Muna Pelhm-Youngblood who returned to work for the first time after a protracted leave of illness.

Let me first of all thank God who brought our daughter back to us after a long period. Honorable Pelham Youngblood, we thank God for you. We are happy to see you back with us.

Pres. Weah: "As we assemble here today in ceremonies marking the opening of the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature, we must give thanks and praise to the Almighty God for not only allowing all of us, through His abundant mercy and abiding grace, to safely cross over into another year, but also for letting us see the beginning of a new decade.

"As you return to commence this 3rd Session, it is my fervent hope that you have come back with renewed vigor, strong determination, unrelenting commitment, and a dedicated spirit to do the work of the Liberian people. You will require all of these characteristics to make 2020 the most productive year since the 54th Legislature commenced its duties."

The President also commended lawmakers "sincerely for your hard work" during the just-ended 2nd Session, where they enacted many very important bills in support of our efforts to deliver to the high expectations of the people.

"One of such Acts, which I believe is worthy of note here, is the law resulting in the harmonization of government salaries. For the very first time in our legislative history, you showed the courage, wisdom, and determination to trim the government's wage bill, and we applaud you for that.

"However, I would like to call your attention to the fact that there are still a few bills pending before you which require your urgent attention and action, so that we can continue to make progress."