Liberia: Executive Mansion Lashes Former TRC Commission for Complaining Govt to Int'l Court

Monrovia — The Executive Mansion has reacted to Human Rights advocate Cllr. Jerome Verdier's recent communication to the International Court, in which, he complained the Weah's administration of bad governance and human rights abuse.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Isaac Solo Kelgbeh, Cllr. Verdier's assertions are "untrue" and are based on his personal disappointment with the Congress for Democratic Change for not granting his desire.

"Jerome Verdier needs to seek a psychiatrist because he was a part of the drafting of the TRC recommendation document, and this is the man who did not say a word when the report was to be used at a time it was to be used. This is a man who is not in Liberia but wants relevance," Kelgbeh claimed.

"He was a creator of the documentation of the CDC but because he did not get what he wanted, so he walked out with negatives."

Kelgbeh, during an Executive Mansion regular press briefing Tuesday, January 14, questioned the objectivity of Cllr. Verdier and several other international human rights groups concerning the recent January 6 anti-government

He said most of the comments coming from these groups are not in the interest of President Weah's government and are intended to scare away investors from the country.

"Everything Verdier is fronting for is against the interest of Liberians, because if you are a human rights watch, you will be able to articulate well and to let the international community knows the reality happening in Liberia. So, he needs to see a Psychiatrist," Kelgbeh said.

"I don't think he's right in his mind for calling this government names; I don't think he's right in his mind for writing what he's writing. These are people who don't want investment to come in Liberia because they are not in power."

He refuted reports that the police used excessive force to disperse protesters during the January 6 protest.

Kelgbeh argued that there would have been reports of deaths, if live bullet was used during the time police dispersed demonstrators from Capitol Hill.

"When people were killed on November 7 in the past where these very human rights people were a part, they did not see anything like excessive force," he said.

"This President will not listen to these kinds of distraction from these characteristic of people. If they said there was excessive force. Let them tell us what was the minimum level of force that they expected from the police? If they were in that capacity they would have done much more."