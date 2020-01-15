Liberia: More Than 2,000 Youths to Get Employment

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has announced an employment scheme for over two thousand seven hundred graduates with TVET skills in the database of the ministries of Health and Youth and sports. the project according to Government will shortly begin.

According to Finance Minister Samuel Tweh, different Committee groups at the level of the cabinet have been established with a mandate to operationalize the program and promised that before the end of the first quarter of the year there will be visible actions.

"This project is time-bound, before the end of the first quarter of this year there will be a lot of actions, so we want the public to pay attention toward youth development action undertaken by the government which will focus around job training, job search and agriculture and insurance of commercial bike riders."

He also announced that part of the project will provide insurance to two hundred fifty-thousand commercial bike riders around the country. "They are vulnerable, these are vulnerable forms of employment. the government can minimize that vulnerability by giving predictability and search for employment and one of the ways is that to give hope to bike riders that when they are involved in accident they are not on their own."

The Minister also promised to activate a "TVET taskforce" by looking at the technical vocational space, looking at the issues of standard. "We are going to take masonry, carpentry to the next level. We have to change the standards and that is why we have gathered here today," he said.

For his part, Minister Zoegar James, Minister of Youth and Sport said, the essence of the project is to align youth job creation, empowerment development with the government poverty reduction strategy which is pillar one of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

He announced that in the next weeks, youths across the country will begin to benefit from vacation job opportunities which, according to him, is the first time.