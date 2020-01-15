Liberia: Sen. Dillon Writes Plenary Requesting a Comprehensive Audit of the Legislature

Monrovia — Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has written plenary of the Liberian Senate to endorse a request to institute a comprehensive audit of the Liberian Legislature. According to him, there is no history to his knowledge where that branch of government was audited since 2006 to date.

According to the Montserraddo Senator, an audit of the Legislature will ensure fiscal probity, sound financial system, accountability and transparency.

It can be recalled that Senator Dillon of Montserrado County recently said he will consider leaving the Senate if he is re-elected along with the majority of current lawmakers who might be going for re-election in 2020.

He made the statement last Thursday morning when he appeared as guest on the Truth Breakfast morning magazine radio program.

Dillon on the Truth Breakfast Radio Morning magazine program promised to focused his attention on the legislature, where he promised to be very vocal on issues in that legislature that affect the society by extension.

In one of his Public statements, he described the legislature as the cause of Liberia's many problems and to have Liberia fixed is to clean the legislature of people he considered bad apples.

While on the radio, he said he would campaign less for himself in Montserrado County and campaign more against some of his colleagues who he feels should not be re-elected.

"If my work in the Senate isn't enough to get me re-elected then that it is the decision of the people of Montserrado County," he said.

Dillon was elected last year to fill a vacancy created in the Senate following the death of Geraldine Doe-Sheriff who died as a result of prolonged illness.