Sierra Leone: Poro Members Attack PC Melrose Gberi in Bonthe

14 January 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

Paramount Chief Madam Melrose Gberi of Kpanda-Kemoh Chiefdom in the Bonthe District was on Saturday at around 4pm attacked with her residence destroyed by some members of the Poro Society.

Speaking to Concord Times on phone, PC Melrose Gberi said the attack came after she advised leaders of the Poro society not to initiate under age children.

"They attacked and destroyed my house at Matru Jong and looted some of my property worth millions of Leones. They also stole some cash money in the sum of fifteen million Leones. They adopted and raped my sister and she is currently hospitalised at the Matru Jong government hospital," she said.

"Some of my good neighbours helped me escape the barbarism of the men. Currently, I cannot sleep at my house but seeking refuge somewhere."

She expressed frustration that the police never made an arrest but only promised to investigate the incident.

"I was left alone in the hands of the poro members who were bent on killing me.All the authorities concerned paid deaf ears to my plight.The police already know the people that were involved but have refused to make an arrest," she said.

Local Unit Commander of Bonthe District, Samuel Kargbo, admitted knowledge about the said incident and stated that investigations were ongoing.

Responding to the claim that they refused to effect an arrest, he said the Paramount Chief cannot dictate their pace and insisted that they were investigating the issue and would subsequently arrest whosoever is found wanting.

