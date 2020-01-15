Sierra Leone: Man, 37, to Face High Court for Sexual Penetration

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff presiding at the Padempa Road Courts No.3 yesterday committed one Sammy Kemokai, 37, to the High Court for sexually penetrating a child.

The accused was before the court on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No.12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Yeanoh Koroma alleges that the accused on Friday 6th September, 2019, at Dodo Village, Goodrich, and Freetown sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 14.

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff told the court that the evidence adduced so far against the accused person was overwhelming, thus the only option he has was to send him to the High Court for trial.

In another development in the same courtroom, Magistrate Sheriff remanded one Jessie Bangura, 20, at the Male Correctional Centre for wounding with intent.

The accused was dragged to court on two counts of wounding with intent contrary to Section 18 of the Offences Against the Persons Act 1861.

Police prosecutor, Momodu Lahai 9939 alleges that the accused on 21st December 2019, at No.13 Free Street Freetown wounded Abdul Rahaman Turay with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

The second witness Police Constable 1573 Aruna Sesay admitted recognising the accused and recalled on the 31st of December 2019, while on duty at the said location heard a voice outside shouting and calling for help when he suddenly came out to assist.

He said when he rushed outside, he saw six men coming towards the complainant and he immediately arrested one of them, which made the others to rush at him.

He said after a while, he saw the accused persons and other unknown men returned with broken bottles in their hands they injured the complainant in the head and other parts of his body.

The police says the complainant made a report at the Eastern Police Station where he was issued with a medical report form.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to the 15th January further hearing.