Cameroon: 165 Newly Recruited Lecturers - UB Counts Its Advantages

The new recruits are taking service progressively with some already dishing out lectures in classes.

In the recent National Universities recruitment of 2,000 Ph.D holders, the University of Buea (UB) quota is 165 lecturers attributed to it by the State of Cameroon. They are coming in at a time when the student population keeps increasing. To this, the Vice Chancellor of UB, Ngomo Horace Manga, Ph.D, sees the recruitment of the teaching staff as a blessing in many fronts. "It is going to reduce our over dependence on part time teachers as the permanent staff tally has been taken up. Existing lecturers previously taught far beyond the statutory hours and that inflated the amount of money we had to pay them for the extra hours taught," he explained while adding that a lot of University funds that were used previously paying part time lecturers will be saved. The search for part time lecturers will reduce or completely becomes a thing of the past. The newly recruited lecturers, 165, are taking service progressively in all UB's 11 establishments, the VC said. The establishments are Advanced School of Translators and Interpreters, College of Technology, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Laws and Political Science, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Agriculture, Faculty of Social and Management Science, and the Higher Technical Teachers' Training College, Kumba. At the Faculty of Health Sciences on Friday January 10, 2020, the Dean, Prof. Mouelle Sone, said that 18 of the newly recruited were dispatched to his Faculty. That they have already taken up service and proceeded with dishing out lectures to students. UB in the 2019/2020 academic year admitted 9,700 students both fresh men and post graduates. The newly recruited lecturers have taken UB's teaching staff trend to over 600. They will have an arduous task of impacting knowledge in UB's student population whose tally stands in the vicinity of 20,000. The Vice Chancellor indicated that UB is going to deliver on its principal mission of teaching, training, research and outreach activities. That they are ready for the academic year and quality can be guaranteed. He celebrated that they have not noticed any deficiency about their former students (graduates) from the utilising public. "That speaks to the quality of our training and we are going to continue and even do better," he pointed out.