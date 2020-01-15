Africa: CHAN 2020 - CAF President in Cameroon

During his visit the delegation will hold high-level talks with Cameroon officials on the organization of the CHAN 2020 and AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad, arrived in the country yesterday, January 13, 2020 for a three-day working visit. Ahmad is heading a 24-man delegation from CAF. The delegation arrived at the Nsimalen International Airport at 11:30 a.m. on board an Ethiopian Airways flight. The visit comes 18 months after Ahmad's last visit to the country. The delegation was received at the airport by the Inspector General of Services at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Michel Dissake Mbarga, the President of FECAFOOT, Seidou Mbombo Njoya and other top football officials. After a brief working session with the press, the CAF delegation was driven to the Yaounde Hilton Hotel. During the visit, the CAF delegation will hold high-level talks with Cameroon officials on the organisation of the 2020 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. The visit is an opportunity for officials of the Local Organising Committee of CHAN 2020 to present their state of preparedness ahead of the competition. CAF will equally examine the proposals of the Local Organising Committee and could make modifications where necessary. It is expected that both parties will have a way forward for an exceptional hosting of CHAN 2020. Also during their stay in the country, the CAF officials will review the date of the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament which will take place in Cameroon. The date for the 2021 AFCON has been a cause for concern as CAF has been preoccupied about moving the date of next year's event from June-July which coincides with the rainy season in Cameroon. The CAF delegation had a working session with officials of the Local Organising Committee yesterday, January 13, 2019. CAF officials presented their expectations to the different committees in line with the exigencies of CAF. The Local Organising Committee members also used the occasion to receive more orientation on some technical aspects. The mascot and the anthem of the Total 2020 African Nations Championship will be unveiled to CAF officials tomorrow Wednesday, January 15, 2019 during a ceremony in Yaounde.