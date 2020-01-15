Cameroon: Star Building - Prosperous New Year Wishes to PM Dion Ngute

The Prime Minister received New Year wishes from the staff of the Prime Minister's Office and institutions placed under it on January 13, 2020.

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute continues work at the beginning of this year 2020 with the encouragement of the staff of the Prime Minister's Office and those of institutions placed under it. This was expressed during the 40 minutes New Year wishes ceremony to the Prime Minister at the Star Building on January 13. The colourful but speechless ceremony was animated by the band of the National Gendarmerie. All the staff united their hearts in wishing the Prime Minister a happy and prosperous New Year 2020 in a bouquet of flowers handed to him. Then came another spicy part of the event. The Prime Minister on behalf of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya, raised Professor Touna Mama, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister to the rank of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour following the presidential decree of August 14, 2019. The second part of the ceremony was the New Year wishes proper to the Prime Minister through handshakes and expression of Happy New Year. In all members of 13 delegations took turns to shake hands with and say Happy New Year to the Head of Government. The Secretary General at the Prime Minister's Office, Prof. Séraphin Magloire Fouda set the ball rolling as he led the delegation of the staff of the General Secretariat. Then came the delegation of the Cabinet led by Minister, Director of Cabinet, Balungeli Confiance Ebune. Concerning the institutions placed under the Prime Minister's Office, the first which constituted the third delegation to wish the Prime Minister Happy New Year was the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee led by its National Coordinator, Fai Yengo Francis. The other delegations included the National Communication Council, National Programme on Governance, National Road Board, Regulation and Competitiveness Board and the National Decentralisation Board. The remaining institutions were the Technical Secretariat of the Committee for the Organisation of the Africa Cup of Nations and National Council for School Books. The last three delegations whose members shook hands with and wished a Prosperous New Year to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute were structures found at the Prime Minister's Office. They included security staff, Special Brigade of Reporters and finally members of the Protocol. The ceremony ended with souvenir pictures and feasting.