Eritrea: Art Exhibition By EDF Promotion and Information Unit

Asmara — Art exhibition organized by the Promotion and Information Unit of the Eritrean Defense Forces in connection with the New Year 2020 was opened yesterday 13 January at The Gallery, Asmara, by General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Armed Force.

The opening ceremony of the art exhibition was attended by Major General Romodan Osman Awlyay, Governor of the Central region, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, as well as other high ranking army officers.

The exhibition includes paintings and sculpture depicting the culture and lifestyle of the Eritrean people, the Eritrean armed struggle for independence and safeguarding national sovereignty as well as development programs.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Sofia Saleh, head of arts at the Promotion and Information Unit indicated that paintings and sculpture that are prepared by members of the Defense Forces in the last 20 years have been represented in the exhibition.

The art exhibition will remain open to the public until 17 January.