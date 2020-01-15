Eritrea: Art Exhibition By EDF Promotion and Information Unit

14 January 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Art exhibition organized by the Promotion and Information Unit of the Eritrean Defense Forces in connection with the New Year 2020 was opened yesterday 13 January at The Gallery, Asmara, by General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Armed Force.

The opening ceremony of the art exhibition was attended by Major General Romodan Osman Awlyay, Governor of the Central region, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, as well as other high ranking army officers.

The exhibition includes paintings and sculpture depicting the culture and lifestyle of the Eritrean people, the Eritrean armed struggle for independence and safeguarding national sovereignty as well as development programs.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Sofia Saleh, head of arts at the Promotion and Information Unit indicated that paintings and sculpture that are prepared by members of the Defense Forces in the last 20 years have been represented in the exhibition.

The art exhibition will remain open to the public until 17 January.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.