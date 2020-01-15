Gambia: Sanneh Evaluating Another Loan Move

14 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Bubacarr Sanneh is pondering his next move after breaking up his loan deal in Turkey.

The defender returned to parent club Belgium First Division A side Anderlecht last week with whom he has a remaining four-year deal but stands no chance of playing for this campaign.

Anderlecht have glided back to their streak of slip-ups last season and want reinforcement in defence.

Sanneh remains available for consideration but does not look tailored to be part of the coach's plans with another loan move elsewhere being mooted.

In the interim, his market value has dropped hugely owing to his lack of minutes at Gotzepe where he was loaned to in the Turkish Super Lig.

There is interest from Brondby IF in Denmark where his career originally teed off.

Other options are also being evaluated as an alternative by his representatives including staying in Belgium but with a different side.

