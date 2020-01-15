Gambian Player's Contract Terminated

14 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Sweden-based Gambian player Sal Jobarteh has terminated his contract with his Spanish employers on mutual consent.

Representing Sweden at youth levels and a one-time Ajax trialist, Jobarteh, who made his first cap for Gambia in the victory over Guinea Conakry, left third tier Swedish club Nyokoping in August for fourth tier Spain's San Rosque.

The left-sided midfielder joined the club on a short-term deal before being overlooked by the board after starting just four times.

Cousin to former Gambian striker Alagie Sosseh, Sal had to be subbed out of the victory over Morocco as he grimaced in agony after just 26th minutes into the first half before Ebrima Sohna was named his replacement.

Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper.

