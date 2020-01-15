Gambia: Nuha Marong Joins Tenth Club in Seven Years for Over D19m

Nuha Marong has moved to his tenth career club in seven years.

It followed the Gambia international, capped with Spain at youth level, transferred to Laliga outfit Granada's second team.

The club's reserves ply its trade in the third division and Marong comes in with hope of starring for the first team having spent time at Racing Satander, an erstwhile Laliga side in the second division.

This is the second time the goal-getter is signing for the reserves of a Laliga side after his first stint with Osasuna in 2017.

However, his hopes of making a leap to the first team there hit the buffers before this latest initiative.

Granada are perched seventh in the Laliga standings and acquired the Scorpion on a fee in the region of 300, 000 euros, the equivalent of D19, 919,829.39.

Hinging on how he delivers, the striker could get fielded in Granada's Laliga team possibly this season.

In what's his tenth club, Marong has been at UE Llagostera, Sant Adreu, Elech, CA Osasuna, Al Saguntino, CD Castellon, Atletico Beleares and Racing Santander where he scored three goals in twelve starts.