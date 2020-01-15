South Africa: Trevor Noah Hits Out At Hollywood's Lack of Diversity in Oscar Nominations

15 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Trevor Noah has added his voice to the lack of diversity amongst this year's Oscar nominations.

On Monday nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced by Issa Rae and John Cho.

Shortly thereafter the Academy was once again slammed for its lack of diversity as women and ethnic minorities were once again shut out.

In a segment on The Daily Show, the comedian gave his hot take about the nominations.

He began the 1-minute clip with a recap of the Best Director nominees with Issa congratulating the male contenders.

"Wow, Issa Rae. Damn. You know you're in trouble when someone can throw shade while congratulating you."

He continued: "And I'll be honest, I get why she said that. Because those aren't all just male directors, those are all very male movies. Like, if you take out Parasite, women probably have ten minutes of dialogue in all the other films combined."

Trevor then addressed Greta Gerwig being snubbed for best director for Little Women.

"It's really strange it was nominated for six awards including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, two acting nominations but then somehow Greta Gerwig wasn't nominated for Best Director. How the hell did that happen? Two people were like, 'Yeah, what an amazing movie.' 'Yeah, did you know the movie directed itself?'"

The 35-year-old ended the clip by congratulating Cynthia Erivo, the only person of colour nominated for her role in Harriet.

"I'm glad that at least one black woman was nominated for Best Actress. Congratulations to Cynthia Erivo, that's exciting. Although, it is kind of predictable that it was for playing a slave.

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Entertainment
External Relations
Southern Africa
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.