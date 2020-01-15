South Africa: Trevor Noah Hits Out At Hollywood's Lack of Diversity in Oscar Nominations

Cape Town — Trevor Noah has added his voice to the lack of diversity amongst this year's Oscar nominations.

On Monday nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced by Issa Rae and John Cho.

Shortly thereafter the Academy was once again slammed for its lack of diversity as women and ethnic minorities were once again shut out.

In a segment on The Daily Show, the comedian gave his hot take about the nominations.

He began the 1-minute clip with a recap of the Best Director nominees with Issa congratulating the male contenders.

"Wow, Issa Rae. Damn. You know you're in trouble when someone can throw shade while congratulating you."

He continued: "And I'll be honest, I get why she said that. Because those aren't all just male directors, those are all very male movies. Like, if you take out Parasite, women probably have ten minutes of dialogue in all the other films combined."

Trevor then addressed Greta Gerwig being snubbed for best director for Little Women.

"It's really strange it was nominated for six awards including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, two acting nominations but then somehow Greta Gerwig wasn't nominated for Best Director. How the hell did that happen? Two people were like, 'Yeah, what an amazing movie.' 'Yeah, did you know the movie directed itself?'"

The 35-year-old ended the clip by congratulating Cynthia Erivo, the only person of colour nominated for her role in Harriet.

"I'm glad that at least one black woman was nominated for Best Actress. Congratulations to Cynthia Erivo, that's exciting. Although, it is kind of predictable that it was for playing a slave.

Source: Channel24