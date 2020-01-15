Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Latest - Accused Intends to Apply for Refusal of Further Remand

Estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, on Tuesday notified the State that she will apply for refusal of further remand if it fails to furnish her with a trial date when she returns to court on February 14.

Mubaiwa made the notification when she appeared before Harare Magistrate Chrispen Mberewere charged with fraud, money laundering, attempted murder and foreign currency externalisation.

Indications are that the State is now in possession of the dockets containing offences she is being charged with.

Tinashe Makiya represented the State.