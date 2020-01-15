Ghana: 'No Brutalities Recorded in Voter Register Demonstrations in My Time' - President Akufo-Addo

14 January 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the Tamale demonstration undertaken by some opposition political parties regarding the voter's register passed off without any incident, a clear departure from the unfortunate past.

According to President Akufo-Addo, "five (5) years ago, we had demonstrations in Accra calling for a new, credible register, in which some citizens were maimed and brutalised. Indeed, a citizen, young Justice Adzakuma, lost his eye, and died last year. May God bless his soul."

He continued, "Today, we are having peaceful demonstrations in Tamale, this time protesting against the decision of the Electoral Commission, whose constitutional remit it is to compile an electoral register, to have now a new, improved register. Fortunately, in this new era, there are no casualties. God bless Ghana."

The President made this known on Tuesday, 14th January, 2020, when he delivered the opening address at the 71st New Year School, at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, on the theme "Attaining Ghana Beyond Aid: Challenges and Prospects."

Stressing that "Ghana Beyond Aid is meant to be more than a slogan", President Akufo-Addo stated that "it is meant to change our mindset from one of dependency, to one of achieving our destiny. It is meant to put us in charge of our own affairs, and make us truly independent."

He, thus, urged the Ghanaian people to "believe in ourselves, we can do it, especially in this new decade, in this new century, in which hope, optimism and progress will define the unfolding Ghanaian reality."

Describing the terrorist outrages taking place in the Sahel and in northern Nigeria as "the greatest security challenge facing the nations of ECOWAS", President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that Armed Forces and security agencies have to be on full alert to confront this unwanted menace.

"We are the authors of the Accra Initiative, which seeks to strengthen co-ordination and co-operation between the security and intelligence agencies of Benin, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Ghana, who have lately been joined by Mali and Nige," he said.

The President added that "We are required also to deny the terrorists and violent extremists any space by marshalling the rapid development of the areas in the northern parts of our country, which provide the most obvious targets of recruitment. We have to employ a comprehensive counter terrorism strategy."

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.