South Africa: FF Plus Attacks Gauteng Education Online Registration System, Approaches Public Protector

14 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The Freedom Front Plus believes that the Gauteng education department's online school registration system should be investigated, saying it is aimed at destroying the "Afrikaans character" of some schools.

"The FF Plus is convinced that the system is not functioning properly and that it was created with the aim of changing Afrikaans schools' demography by means of artificial manipulation and so destroy these schools' Afrikaans character," said the party's national chairperson, advocate Anton Alberts.

He said a complaint was lodged with the Public Protector.

"Last year in the Gauteng legislature, the FF Plus addressed probing questions about the system in writing to Lesufi and his department. Interestingly enough, it seems that these questions were not replied to last year and so the party will submit them again this year.

"The FF Plus plans to launch various actions this year to improve the Gauteng school system and to neutralise Lesufi's political influence," Alberts said.

Alberts pointed out that thousands of pupils haven't been placed.

"It is clear that the system is just creating chaos and, thus, the province should [go back] to using the previous system where parents themselves had to apply for their children to be placed at the school of their choice."

He said parents were worried that their children wouldn't be placed at the right schools, seeing that placements would only be finalised by Wednesday.

When addressing the media, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was aware of a statement the FF Plus released but added that he would not dwell on the matter.

Lesufi said the online process was exposing the 'underutilisation' of some schools in the province.

He said there were some schools in Gauteng that did not want to accept some pupils and the problem at hand was parents' preferences.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Education
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Kenyan Ministers Hired, Fired in New Cabinet Reshuffle
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.