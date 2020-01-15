Sudan: Launching of Pilot Operation for Networking Between Sudan and Egypt

14 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Wadi Halfa — The pilot operation of the networking between Sudan and Egypt was launched through the Egyptian Toshka and Sudanese Argin stations to supply the Sudanese side with an electricity power estimated at 50 megawatts as a first stage, to be raised to 300 megawatts in the second stage. Economic experts said that the electricity linkage between the two sides would contribute to strengthening relations, advancing the economy and development of the two countries.

