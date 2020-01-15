Libya: Rapid Support Forces Denies Its Involvement in War in Libya

Khartoum — The spokesman of the Rapid Support Forces, Brig. Jamal Gumma Adam, has denied participation the Rapid Support Forces at the war in Libya along with the Libyan Army commander Khalifa Hafter.

At a press conference he held Tuesday, Gumma has praised the participation of the Rapid Support Forces within the Arab Coalition forces in Yemen.

He said that a Sudanese citizen, named Mohamed Bakhit Ajabal-Dor and at the rank of major general, and who has been dismissed from the Rapid Support Forces, sentenced to a year in prison and deprived from his dues on May 22, 2018, was fighting within the Libyan forces, refuting the allegations raised by the envoy of Libya to the Arab league in this regard.

He stressed that the Rapid Support Forces has no activity in Libya, accusing the Libyan envoy to the Arab League of staging systematic lying and attack against the Rapid Support Forces.

The spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces confirmed that the Rapid Support Forces are operating in full harmony with all security forces to protect the borders and engaged in active work in combating smuggling, illegal immigration, cross border crimes and b guarding the border.

Brig. Gumma affirmed that the stability of the neighboring countries is important for the security and stability of Sudan.

He said that some groups, that he did not name, are leading an ill-natured campaign to distort the image of the Rapid Support Forces, stressing that his forces will press ahead in their duties without attention to the false claims circulated by some media.

He affirmed that the Rapid Support Forces are national forces that operate among the Armed Forces and have nothing to do with any party.