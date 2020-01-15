Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Credentials of New Ambassadors

14 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council First Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received at the Republican Palace today credentials of the new ambassadors of each of Denmark, Czech Republic, Serbia, Poland, Australia and Vietnam.

The President of the Sovereign Council affirmed during the ceremonies of receiving the credentials of the new ambassadors keenness of the Sudan to develop its relations with their countries and enhancing joint cooperation in all fields.

Director General of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Salah Al Goneid affirmed that the credentials-receiving ceremonies availed good opportunities to brief the ambassadors on the political, economic, and investment situations in Sudan and discuss ways and means for promotion of joint cooperation in all domains.

On their part, the ambassadors expressed happiness to serve in Sudan, affirming their keenness on enhancing joint cooperation between their countries and the Sudan.

