Sudan: Gargash - We Are Confident Sudan Will Cross Transitional Stage Safely

14 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash has said that his country is confident that Sudan will cross the transitional stage safely and overcome the challenges it faces, indicating that this will be done by the Sudanese will and the support of brothers and the international community.

Gargash explained in a press statement after his meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk here today that the meeting discussed bilateral relations and the importance of enhancing prospects for cooperation between Sudan and the UAE, pointing to the joint coordination between the two countries on many regional and international issues.

He said that the meeting discussed in general terms the situation in Libya, indicating that the two countries share concerns about the situation in Libya and stress the necessity of a political solution to the Libyan crisis.

On UAE's investment projects in Sudan, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates stated that there is a set of priorities that are related to strategic projects and infrastructure projects around which a dialogue is taking place between the two countries and a number of countries.

He said that the meeting touched on the need to create conducive investment climate in Sudan to encourage foreign countries in general and the Gulf countries in particular to invest in Sudan.

