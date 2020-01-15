Sudan: General Intelligence Service Issues Statement

Khartoum — The General Intelligence Service Tuesday issued a press release clarifying the circumstances resulting from the resstructuring of the service within the framework of structuring the security aparatus, a process that inclulded merger and demobilization according to the options that were presented to the personnel of the Operations Service.

The press release revealed that a group from the Operation Department has objected to the financial compensation and the post-service benefits offered to them

According to the press release assessment and handling of the issue is underway according to the country's national security requirements.