Sudan: Al-Taayeshi - Nothing Slows Down Negotiations and Impedes Reaching Agreement

14 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The spokesman of the government delegation for the negotiations in Juba, Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, the capital of South Sudan State, affirmed that the peace negotiations are proceeding in a balanced manner and without major obstacles, and there is nothing that slows down or makes reaching a peace agreement impossible.

In a press statement at the negotiations headquarters in Juba after a meeting between the government and Darfur movements' delegation, Al-Taayeshi renewed the transitional government's resolution to achieve peace before the set period of March 15, 2020.

He said that agreement can be reached on all issues in a short time.

He stressed that all parties are characterized by responsibility and resolution to continue the discussion on the issues, which are historical issues, and that needs time.

Al-Taayeshi pointed out that the two parties have discussed the powers dossier, including the general principles, the administrative situation and the relations between the center and the regions.

