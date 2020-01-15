South Africa: Parsons Blasts SA U19s to Emphatic Win in Final World Cup Warm-Up

Cape Town — The South Africa Under-19s sealed a convincing eight-wicket triumph over their Nigerian counterparts in the teams' second ICC under-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Bryce Parsons dispatched nine fours and a six on his way to a thrilling 48 off 28 balls, as the home side chased down Nigeria's total of 61 all out with a mammoth 41.5 overs to spare.

The junior Proteas captain also took two wickets for four runs during his seven overs in an impressive all-round performance.

After winning the toss and electing to set a score, Nigeria battled hard in the opening nine overs before SA U19s' Mondli Khumalo (2/19) removed both openers in quick succession.

That was the sign of things to come, as Parsons, Merrick Brett (2/7), Odirile Modimokoane (2/2) and Tiaan van Vuuren (2/10) teamed up to dismiss their African compatriots within 37 overs.

In reply, despite losing a wicket in the first over following a mix-up between the opening batters, South Africa made light work of the chase.

Coming in at three, Parsons proceeded to smash the ball to all parts of the Assupol Tuks Oval before going out at the start of the 7th over, two runs short of his half-century.

Luke Beaufort (9*) and Andrew Louw (0) got the host nation over the line as they wrapped up their preparations ahead of the global showpiece set to get underway from 17 January - 09 February.

Nigeria U19 61 all out (Samuel Mba 12, Taiwo Mohammed 6; Odirile Modimokoane 2/2)

South Africa U19 62/2 (Bryce Parsons 48, Luke Beaufort 9*; Rasheed Abolarin 1/28)

