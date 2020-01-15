South Africa: Kleinveldt, Linde Take Game Away From Titans

Cape Town — Centuries by Matthew Kleinveldt and George Linde put the Cape Cobras in a strong position after the second day of their 4-Day Franchise Series match against the Titans in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Opener Kleinveldt struck 142 (318 balls, 18 fours), his 12th career ton, with all-rounder Linde adding 121 not out (156 balls, 14 fours, 2 sixes), his third career three figure score, to help the hosts reach 404 for six at stumps.

That gave them a lead of 117 at Newlands, where there was also strong support from Jason Smith (59 off 114 balls, 9 fours) on a dominant day of batting.

The Cobras had begun the morning on 62 for one replying to 287, with Simon Khomari (1) falling early to Marcello Piedt (1/74).

But Kleinveldt and Smith then combined for a third-wicket partnership that yielded 105.

A few quick wickets fell thereafter, two to pick of the bowlers Hardus Viljoen (2/90), before the former shared in a splendid 173-run sixth-wicket stand with Linde.

It was a combination that took the game completely away from the visitors, and although they did manage to dismiss Kleinveldt before the close, Linde was still there with his side in total control.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24