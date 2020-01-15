South Africa: Kleinveldt, Linde Take Game Away From Titans

14 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Centuries by Matthew Kleinveldt and George Linde put the Cape Cobras in a strong position after the second day of their 4-Day Franchise Series match against the Titans in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Opener Kleinveldt struck 142 (318 balls, 18 fours), his 12th career ton, with all-rounder Linde adding 121 not out (156 balls, 14 fours, 2 sixes), his third career three figure score, to help the hosts reach 404 for six at stumps.

That gave them a lead of 117 at Newlands, where there was also strong support from Jason Smith (59 off 114 balls, 9 fours) on a dominant day of batting.

The Cobras had begun the morning on 62 for one replying to 287, with Simon Khomari (1) falling early to Marcello Piedt (1/74).

But Kleinveldt and Smith then combined for a third-wicket partnership that yielded 105.

A few quick wickets fell thereafter, two to pick of the bowlers Hardus Viljoen (2/90), before the former shared in a splendid 173-run sixth-wicket stand with Linde.

It was a combination that took the game completely away from the visitors, and although they did manage to dismiss Kleinveldt before the close, Linde was still there with his side in total control.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.