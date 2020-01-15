Zimbabwe: Econet Kick Off Repositioning Campaign

14 January 2020
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the largest mobile network operator in Zimbabwe and the leading provider of digital network services, has embarked on a marketing communication campaign aimed at positioning the company as a digital lifestyle network that enhances people's lives.

In a statement, the company confirmed that the campaign was already under way.

"We creating awareness of the vast digital opportunities at the disposal of Econet customers to ensure they take full advantage of them and enjoy the value and convenience that our services and our digital platforms bring to their lives," the statement said.

The blue chip company, with over 12,5 million customers, has been able to maintain its market leadership through relentless innovation and by adapting to global and local market changes driven by the tech revolution to address customer needs.

Having evolved over the years from being a mere provider of telco services, the Econet campaign makes customers aware of the lifestyle enhancing possibilities the company's services bring them, focusing on music, gaming, connectivity and a connected lifestyle.

"We are raising awareness to our music products, coming out of Buddie Beatz Music app - which already has over 45 000 songs - and to our gaming products, featuring YoPlay and Elevate Gaming - which is now Africa's number one gaming platform.

"We excited to let the market know that our connectivity products - made possible by the Buddie brand and the social media packages we offer through our vast 3G, LTE and 4G data infrastructure powering our digital platforms - are giving customers the freedom to chat, shop, explore and do so much more from anywhere, at any time.

"And we want market to know that through products like Connected Lifestle - Connected Home and Connected Car - customers can truly find a smarter way of living," the statement said.

It said Econet was now a digital lifestyle network with automated systems, services and products that truly enhanced the lives of customers across all demographics, hence the tagline: Enhancing Lives.

Econet has long been the market leader in Zimbabwe's ICT and telco industry dominated by three players: Econet, NetOne and Telecel.

According to a December 2019 sector performance report released by industry regulator Potraz, Econet controls 68% customer market share, 69,6% data traffic market share, 83,3% share of the 3G data infrastructure, and close to 70% share of LTE (4G) infrastructure.

