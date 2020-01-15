Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Off to Mozambique for Filipe Nyusi's Inauguration

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday left the country for Mozambique to attend the inauguration of President Filipe Nyusi Wednesday.

At least 12 heads of State are expected to attend the ceremony to be held in Maputo.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba confirmed the travel to NewZimbabwe.com.

Mnangagwa, who is on his annual leave, is the current Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation.

Nyusi was re-elected for a second term as the president in the October elections after winning 73% of the votes.