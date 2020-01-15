Zimbabwe: Medical Lab Gets Iso Accreditation

14 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Gamma Allergy and Immunology Laboratory and Twin Palms Medical Center were last friday awarded the ISO accreditation 9001:2015 and ISO 15189 certification standards by the Southern African Development Community Accreditation Services (SADCAS), becoming the third medical facility to get the award.

Dr Justice Mudavanhu, Director Non Communicable Diseases who stood in for the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro said government was pleased with the recognition which he said is an assurance of quality results.

"The clinic and laboratory have fulfilled the rigorous international standards. What this means in practice is that a sample tested and reported by this ISO accredited laboratory (within the scope of their accreditation) will be the same when tested in any other ISO accredited laboratory in the world," he said.

"Gamma, Allergy and Immunology Laboratory joins two other Zimbabwean laboratories, the CIMAS Medical Laboratory and the Lancet Clinical Laboratory in bring world standards of laboratory testing to our country," he added.

