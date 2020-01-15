Rwanda: Teachers Fear Teaching Genocide Subject in Class, Bizimana Says

15 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Civic education training - locally known as Itorero - for history teachers is set to be held annually in a bid to tackle the issue of educators fearing to teach genocide-related history, the National Commission for the Fight against the Genocide (CNLG) has said.

The Commission's Executive Secretary, Jean Damascene Bizimana made the remarks on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 while responding to issues that the senatorial standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security identified in the commission's annual activity report for 2018/2019.

Lack of training of teachers in history is one of the concerns that the committee had identified.

Bizimana said that the first ever Itorero for history teachers in secondary schools countrywide was concluded in Nyanza District last week.

Dubbed Indemyabigwi (people who nurture legends), the training was organised through a partnership between the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC), Rwanda Education Board, CNLG, the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission, and National Itorero Commission among other parties.

"One of the resulting resolutions that MINEDUC agree with is that such an 'Itorero' [civic education event] should be held every year. It should be included in planning and budgeting so that more teachers can be trained.

"We organised the training for three reasons; First, it was realised that in the talks that our staff provide especially in secondary schools, teachers who impart genocide history are young," Bizimana said indicating that most of them are aged between 30 and 40.

"Being young implies that there is knowledge they do not have on the facys about the Genocide against the Tutsi," he said, adding that having insufficient knowledge scares makes them keep away from the subject.

Second, he said, it is the sensitivity of genocide and its history.

"When a person is not confident [of their knowledge], they fear to talk about it [the history of the genocide] lest the words they say might make them entangled in genocide ideology crime. They rather keep quiet to avoid committing a crime unintentionally," he said.

The third reason, Bizimana indicated, there are those [teachers] who fear to teach the history on genocide, yet they know facts or have knowledge about it.

"They do not want to get involved in that history. They are teachers from families that committed the genocide, and their parents are imprisoned for genocide crimes," he said.

"They do not want to provide courses on the [bad] past in which their fathers had part, while the classes they teach also students whose parents or relatives were killed by the teachers' fathers. Some do not even agree with the punishment that their father was given," he said.

He also said that there are genocide survivors who are history teachers but choose to skip some topics in order to avoid hurting the students who did not have a role in the Genocide - because their parents are the ones who participated in the Genocide.

Going forward, he said that they also plan to train school managers including head teachers, and directors of studies and discipline as they are the ones who guide studies."

The senators welcomed the move, but called for more efforts to make teachers deliver to students factual history about the genocide in a constructive way.

entirenganya@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EmNtirenganya

Tags:CNLG

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Education
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.