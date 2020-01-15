Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Seek to End Reg's Winning Streak

Gisagara Volleyball Club will be hoping to halt Rwanda Energy Group volleyball (REG) winning streak that goes as far back as last season when both sides meet on Saturday at Amahoro Stadium.

Defending champions REG defeated Kirehe on Saturday by 3-0 in game 4. Unbeaten, REG lead the table with 11 points after four match rounds and host rivals Gisagara on January 18.

"We want to win our remaining matches. Of course, it will be very difficult but we have set ourselves a target that I believe we can achieve," said Gisagara coach Pierre Marshal Kwizera.

REG will be seeking to continue an unbeaten run and head coach Benon Mugisha Bavuga believes his side has what it takes to go the whole season unbeaten.

"As head coach of REG, my target is to win a second league title this season and I believe we will do it because our players are determined but we have to be ready for Gisagara as we want to finish the first round in pole position," Mugisha said.

League table after four games

1. REG 11 points

2. APR 9 points

3. Gisagara 6 points

4. UTB 6 points

5. IPRC-Ngoma 1 point

6. Kirehe 0 points

