Rwanda: King Faisal Hospital to Get $20m Facelift

- A new Doctor's Plaza with 45 outpatient consultation room

- 10-15 medical specialists to be hired

- A new research and training centre

- A new corporate/VIP section

- $3 million worth of equipment to be purchased

King Faisal Hospital is undergoing a major infrastructure upgrade which is expected to cost an estimated $20 million.

The upgrade has been on the pipeline for a number of years and was expected to kick off during the previous management under Oshen Group, whose contract government terminated last year in April.

The upgrade will include the construction of a Doctor's Plaza block with 45 outpatient consultation rooms (on the left from the entrance) and an Education and Research Centre (on the right from the entrance).

Construction works have already kicked off for the outpatient block while works on the educational facility are scheduled for later this year.

According to King Faisal Hospital acting Chief Executive Dr Edgar Kalimba, the two buildings are estimated to cost $17 million, with the rest going to the purchase of equipment especially for diagnostics and imagery.

The works will also see a facelift in some of the facilities including the lobby, electricity installations and the ramps.

Plans are also in advanced stages to establish a corporate/VIP clinic, with works scheduled for completion in 2021.

This is the start of an upgrade that aims at making the 30-year-old facility more efficient and effective.

A Chinese firm, Power China, was awarded the contract.

As a result of the ongoing works, Dr Kalimba has urged the hospital's clients and patients to bear with any disruptions and inconveniences.

The Government is financing the project through different mechanisms; according to Kalimba.

The upgrade has long been anticipated and was initially scheduled to begin in 2017 when the facility was under the management of Oshen Group SA, an Angolan firm which had committed to invest about Euro 21 million in upgrades.

The Government, in April last year, terminated the contract with the company and appointed new management to run the facility.

King Faisal is country's biggest referral hospital.

Dr Kalimba was assigned to lead the team with high expectations from the public of a turnaround.

Kalimba told The New Times that to further improve patients' experience, they are in the process of hiring medical specialists in fields that they deem lacking in skills and are in high demand.

Between 10 and 15 medical experts are expected to join the hospital which currently has about 40 specialists (part-time and fulltime).

The in-demand services that require more experts include internal medicine such as kidney ailments, gastrointestinal and blood-related diseases.

King Faisal's turnaround strategy also involves working to reduce the need for Rwandans to travel abroad for specialised medical care.

As an intervention to this, the hospital is further stepping up specialised complex services such as cardiac surgery, oncology (cancer treatment) and is looking to commence kidney transplants in the course of the next 5 years.

The previous management had laid off about 70 workers which had led to concerns about the hospital's ability to deliver services as well as low staff motivation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To address this, Kalimba told The New Times that the hospital has recruited about 40 new members of staff in areas that they found gaps bringing the number of employees to 563.

Though Oshen Group SA has since exited and an audit completed, The New Times understands that negotiations with the Government on reconciliation of accounts are still ongoing.

It remains unclear how much Oshen Group invested in the facility during their two-year stint.

Kalimba, however, said the hospital was in sound financial position following the Government's investment, which has allowed them to undertake the upgrade and specialist recruitment.

cmwai@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/ByCollinsMwai

Tags:King Faisal Hospital