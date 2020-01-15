Kenya: Volleyball Clubs Boss Decries Dwindling Standards of the Game

Newly-elected Kenya Volleyball Federation Clubs Secretary General Kasujaa Onyonyi has decried the dwindling standards of the local game, saying the low number of women's clubs was worrying.

Onyonyi, who was elected in absentia on Saturday during the clubs and team managers' election, takes over from Neddy Kilimo of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation who was elected vice chairperson.

The new season gets underway next month and Onyonyi has said the low number of teams will make it less competitive.

"Last year there were eight clubs in the league but during the draws on Saturday, Kenya Army pulled out, leaving only seven clubs to challenge for the title," bemoaned Onyonyi, who also doubles up as the Kenya Pipeline's team manager.

"I'm afraid the teams might be fewer going forward and playing home and away matches might even make matters worse for self-sponsored teams," he added.

Teams in the women's league are champions Kenya Prisons, KCB, Kenya Pipeline, DCI, Bungoma County, Kenya Defence Forces and Ashton from Mombasa.

He welcomed the inclusion of new club Rift Valley Prisons and Kenya Forest Service (KSF) formerly Kenya Forest Rangers who are making a comeback to the league. Other officials are Nicholas Bitok (chairman) from Equity Bank and Nicholas Kimeli (treasurer) from GSU.