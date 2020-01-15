Kenya: Simba Union to Host First Event of KNRC Series

The Simba Union Club will hold the first competition in the 2020 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) calendar on February 8 and 9.

The Nairobi-based club failed to organise its round of the 2019 season due to poor weather. Out of the eight rounds in the 2020 KNRC series, Equator Motor Club (EMC) of Kisumu and the East African Motor Sports Club (EAMSC) will miss out on the competition.

The next two rounds of the series will be held outside Nairobi as the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club (RVMSC) of Nakuru will stage the next event on March 14 and 15, followed by another one in Mombasa to be hosted by the Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) on April 4 and 5.

The return of the Safari Rally to the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship calendar is the most anticipated motorsport event in the local calendar. The Safari Rally will be held from July 1 to 19.

The team from the WRC Safari Rally Project is currently on the circuit to make sure all is done in time for the major round of the series to be flagged off from the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

The event will host 19 competitive stages, including a spectator section at the Kasarani Stadium. The rest of the action will be based around Naivasha.

The Kenya Motor Sports Club will have its event on June 6 and 7, followed by Nanyuki Rally Group on August 29 and 30, Rallye Sports Club (October 3 and 4) and Vintage Car Club of Kenya on November 7 and 8.

The 2020 National Autocross Championship season will have 10 rounds spread across the country.

The Kenya Motor Sports Club will host the first event of the season on January 25 -26, followed by Simba Union Club (February 22-23), RSC (March 21-22), RVMSC (April 18-19), KMSC (May 16-17), SUC (April 4-5 April), MMC (August 8-9), NRG (September 5-6), RVMSC (October 17-18) and RSC (November 21-22).

Karting season will feature rounds of the series shared by three major clubs across the nation.