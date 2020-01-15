Namibia/Botswana: Injury Blow for Young Gladiators Ahead of Crunch Match

15 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Young Gladiators will be without the services of Namib Daughters defensive midfielder Sharon Pieters for Sunday's under-20 Women's World Cup qualifier due to a knee injury.

Namibia's women's Under-20 football team host Botswana on Sunday in a Fifa under-20 Women's World Cup qualifier at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, with the second leg set for Botswana on a date still to be determined at the end of this month.The match starts at 17h0. A statement issued on Tuesday said despite the setback, Young Gladiators coach Mamie Kasaona remains optimistic.

"Sharon will be a big miss surely, but we have to move on and plan without her. We must keep in mind that we are playing against a strong team, a stronger nation than us. They consistently take part in Confederation of African Football youth competitions and have won several trophies. They also have a stronger football nation compared to us and that might shift the game plan," Kasaona was quoted as saying.

She said last year was a good year for the team.

"The players proved that they are ready to play in the big leagues and that is why we decided to retain most of the players we used for the 2019 Cosafa. The current squad is well balanced, there is a lot of strength and eagerness to learn and play and with that, we can move mountains," she said.

Entrance to the Sam Nujoma Stadium will be free and spectators are encouraged to rally behind the players.

The under-20 Women's World Cup will be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama in August.

This will be the 10th edition of the two-yearly international women's youth football championship contested by the Under-20 national teams of the member associations of Fifa. - Nampa

