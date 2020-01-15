Tanzania: President Magufuli Receives Credentials of Diplomats From Three Countries

15 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Frank Kimboy

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli received diplomatic credentials of envoys from Germany, Qatar and Algeria at Statehouse on Tuesday January 14.

The new dipolmats, who presented their credentials are Mr Regine Hess (German) Mr Hussein Al-Homadi (Qatar) and Mr Ahmed Djellal (Democratic Republic of Congo).

Speaking after receiving the credentials President Magufuli assured the envoys of continued cooperation between Tanzania and the countries that they are representing.

He also urged the new envoys to attract investors from their countries to invest in the country.

"We are now embarking on industrialization policy, not only we have plenty of arable land, there are opportunities that investors from your country can explore," the head of state told the new diplomats. For their part, the new envoys assured the president of their cooperation.

