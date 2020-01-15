Uganda: NRM to MPs Who Opposed Age Limit Removal - Don't Come to Our Meeting

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat has barred all its MPS who voted against the removal of the presidential age limit from attending the forthcoming national delegates' conference at Namboole Stadium.

This was revealed by the NRM's Secretary General, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba during the second meeting of the 3rd National Conference.

"The national chairman for NRM gave guidance that for those Members of Parliament who did not move with the party when we were having Constitutional amendments will not be invited and therefore we don't expect them to attend the national conference," she said.

She said the MPs will not be allowed to attend January 25, 2020 conference unless they cleared by the party's disciplinary committee.

While some of the affected MPS say they expected this move, others have vowed to make their way to Namboole.

Some of the MPs who resisted the party line on the constitutional amendment include Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga West), Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga County), Patrick Nsamba (Kassanda North MP), John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County), Sam Lyomoki (Workers), Monica Amoding (Kumi Woman Member), Louis Mbwatekamwa Gaffa (Kasambya County MP), Sylvia Rwabogo (Kabarole district Woman MP), Silvia Akello (Woman MP, Otuke District), Maurice Henry Kibalya (Bugabula south MP), Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga (Mukono County South), and Felix Okot Ogong (Dokolo County MP).

In an interview with NTV last night, Mbwatekamwa said "They know that the moment we appear there, we are going to object. We cannot say that President Museveni should come as a sole candidate. We are there to contest with him."

Ms Akello said "She (Lumumba) is not disciplining me. I'm merely a message. She's disciplining the voters of Otuke who sent me to say that."

"Personally I don't regret having stood with the people of Uganda who never wanted President Museveni to continue leading us as a country," Mr Nsamba said.