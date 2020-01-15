Malawi: FA Malawi to Follow Up On UK-Based Henri Kumwenda

15 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said it is following young Malawian sensation striker Henri Kumwenda based in Leeds, UK who has attracted the attention of Liverpool and two other English Premiership League clubs Arsenal and Man City.

Henri Kumwenda scored the winning spot-kick as Leeds United defeated Sheffield Wednesday in FA Youth Cup

FAM president Water Nyamilandu said the body is following the "whizz-kid" with keen interest.

"We are also trying to establish more details to see if he is willing to play for his home country Malawi," said Nyamilandu.

Apart from Henri Kumwenda, FAM president said they have also received reports about several talented young Malawians in England that are playing professional football.

Nyamilandu said FAM is working with a "correspondent in the UK" to compile a list of all the players "so that we can approach them for further assessment."

He said FAM's intention in "raising the bar" is to capitalise on the window of opportunity that has presented itself through dual nationality "so that we can strengthen our national team with talented players in diaspora."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.