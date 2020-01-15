Malawi: FA Malawi to Follow Up On UK-Based Henri Kumwenda

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said it is following young Malawian sensation striker Henri Kumwenda based in Leeds, UK who has attracted the attention of Liverpool and two other English Premiership League clubs Arsenal and Man City.

Henri Kumwenda scored the winning spot-kick as Leeds United defeated Sheffield Wednesday in FA Youth Cup

FAM president Water Nyamilandu said the body is following the "whizz-kid" with keen interest.

"We are also trying to establish more details to see if he is willing to play for his home country Malawi," said Nyamilandu.

Apart from Henri Kumwenda, FAM president said they have also received reports about several talented young Malawians in England that are playing professional football.

Nyamilandu said FAM is working with a "correspondent in the UK" to compile a list of all the players "so that we can approach them for further assessment."

He said FAM's intention in "raising the bar" is to capitalise on the window of opportunity that has presented itself through dual nationality "so that we can strengthen our national team with talented players in diaspora."