Nigeria: 15 Percent of Cancer Deaths Are From Nigeria ― Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has on Monday said the country contributes 15 per cent death from cancer disease in West Africa.

This he said informed the decision of the Federal government to introduce the National Cancer Control Plan 2018 - 2022 where states are expected to follow suit in order to address the indices.

Osinbajo stated this while laying the foundation of the first state-owned Cancer Centre at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital in Kano State.

According to him, "In 2018, four per cent of deaths in Nigeria are caused by cancer alone. Over 72,000 Nigerians die annually of cancer. So Nigeria contributes about 15 per cent of cancer deaths in West Africa. So there is a major problem with cancer in Nigeria.

"And that is why the Federal Government decided on the National Cancer Control Plan 2018 - 2022. Part of the plan is the involvement of states so that each state would have its own cancer control facility and plan and key into the Federal Government's own plan.

"I must say that again, we have a situation where Kano State has led the way in plugging into the plan of the federal government. I must the foresight of the Governor," Osinbajo said.

Similarly, the Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje said the facility was borne out of research and investigation it conducted which revealed that Prostrate and Breast cancer is prevalent among men and women respectively in the state.

"Let me inform you the genesis, intention why we conceive this very important project. First of all, we had research among the population in Kano State to find out the types of cancer diseases that are prevalent. And among men, we discovered that it is prostate cancer while for the women, it is the breast and cervical cancer and so many other cancer-related cases that are prevalent in Kano State. And so, in order to solve the problem, we conceived this and came up with a design and equipment.

"And according to our investigation, the equipment to be used in the facilities can solve 90 per cent of cancer treatment cases that are existing in Kano. And that is the genesis of this cancer treatment centre

"Now, the issue is that what are we aiming that by creating this centre. First, we want to increase health coverage. Secondly, we want to synchronise the need of the rich and the poor by establishing a first-class healthcare centre which the rich would be convinced that they should come to Kano for cancer treatment and the poor because cancer does not marginalise the rich or the poor. We are going to have a basket fund to take care of the less privileged in the state," Ganduje said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, commended the Governor for his foresight in improving the healthcare service delivery to serve the people of the state.

However, on its part, the contractors both the structural and facilities components promised that the centre will be the highest and the best in Africa.

The projects are however billed for completion by July, this year.

Earlier, the Vice President commissioned two intensive and developmental projects of Tijjani Hashim Underpass in Kofar Ruwa, the Aminu Dantata Flyover in Sabon Gari amongst other project constructed by the Kano State Government.

Osinbajo also visited the palace of the Emir of Kano, where he was accompanied by Governor Ganduje to pay homage on the Emir, Muhammadu Sunusi II just as he commended the Emir for the reign of peace in the state and country at large.

Responding, the Emir, Muhammadu Sunusi II lauded the projects while calling for speedy completion of other projects in the state.