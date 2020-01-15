Nigeria: Why We Are Building First Cancer Treatment Centre ― Ganduje

The Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje said the intention of building the first state-owned cancer treatment centre facility was borne out of research and investigation it conducted which revealed that Prostrate and Breast cancer is prevalent among men and women respectively in the state.

The governor speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the CancerTreatment Centre said the facility will solve 90 per cent cancer treatment cases in the state.

"Let me inform you the genesis, intention why we conceive this very important project. First of all, we had research among the population in Kano State to find out the types of cancer diseases that are prevalent.

"And among men, we discovered that it is prostate cancer while for the women, it is the breast and cervical cancer and so many other cancer-related cases that are prevalent in Kano State. And so, in order to solve the problem, we conceived this and came up with a design and equipment.

"And according to our investigation, the equipment to be used in the facilities can solve 90 per cent of cancer treatment cases that are existing in Kano. And that is the genesis of this cancer treatment centre

"Now, the issue is that what are we aiming that by creating this centre. First, we want to increase health coverage.

"Secondly, we want to synchronise the need of the rich and the poor by establishing a first-class healthcare centre which the rich would be convinced that they should come to Kano for cancer treatment and the poor because cancer does not marginalise the rich or the poor. We are going to have a basket fund to take care of the less privileged in the state," Ganduje said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, commended the Governor for his foresight in improving the healthcare service delivery to serve the people of the state.

However, on its part, the contractors both the structural and facilities components promised that the centre will be the highest and the best in Africa.

The projects are however billed for completion by July, this year.