Zimbabwe: Kasukuwere's Campaign Manager in Court for Distributing Fliers

15 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Tyson Wabantu Movement Bulawayo province Mobilisation and Recruitment chairperson, Andifasi Banda has appeared in court facing charges of illegally distributing fliers during a roadshow.

The roadshow was held in the central business district and western suburbs last year in December.

The Tyson Wabantu Movement is a grouping of supporters of exiled former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Banda appeared before magistrate Lizwe Jamela facing charges of contravening Section 8(11) of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.

According to the State, Banda failed to comply with set out conditions on his police clearance letter.

"... Unlawfully failed to do so and went on to organise the procession of persons and vehicles where fliers written #Tyson Wabantu for My Hope, My Choice, My Voice were distributed in pursuit of a common purpose of demonstrating support for a political organisation namely National Patriotic Front (NPF)," reads the State outline.

Jamela remanded Banda out of custody and the matter will proceed by way of summons.

Kasukuwere was Zanu PF Political Commissar and Local Government Minister who was removed from office after a military led coup removed then President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

The politician, who was part of the Zanu PF G40 faction, is now in exile in South Africa after he fled the country following his arrest and prosecution on corruption charges.

