Zimbabwe: Enough Is Enough - Chamisa Tells Police, SONA to Go Ahead

15 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa Wednesday vowed to go ahead with his planned State of The Nation Address (SONA) next Tuesday after the police had earlier banned him from addressing his party supporters in Mbare, Harare.

However, the MDC leader took to Twitter to vent his frustration and vowed that he would now go ahead with the address at all costs as the party had exhausted all channels.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We've exhausted all channels. We can't continue to be victims of the unjust application of the law. Rights are for all. On Tuesday 21st Jan we will deliver the people's Agenda 2020 to the nation come what may.#peoplesgovernment," he tweeted.

Chamisa had been expected to address his supporters on the path the opposition movement is taking regards engagements with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

However, the latest action by the police is likely to dent any prospects of the two politicians meeting over political dialogue.

