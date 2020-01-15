Zimbabwe: Cyclone Idai Victims Fail to Access Pension Benefits

15 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Several families who lost relatives who were employed by government during Cyclone Idai last March are not been able to claim their pension benefits after failing to access death certificates from the Registrar General's Office.

A tropical storm, Cyclone Idai, ravaged parts of Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland East provinces in March last year.

As a result, a significant number of citizens were left without any form of identification when their homes were swept away and communities flooded leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless.

The government declared the catastrophe a national disaster.

However, without the proper identification particulars, pension beneficiaries cannot process their claims with the National Social Security Authority (NSSA).

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary general, Raymond Majongwe said government had failed to offer adequate psycho social support to teachers and civil servants at large affected by Cyclone Idai.

"Not enough has been done by government, the victims and teachers are all saying they did not receive what they thought would be quality assistance," he said.

"Up to now there are people who are still looking for documents of their loved ones that got swept away and they can't get death certificates which means we can't get access to their pensions.

"Surviving spouses can't benefit from pensions that are supposed to be accruing to them because normally it's supposed to happen within the first six months."

Majongwe added that teachers were still living in tents and face the risk of having the temporary structures washed away by rains this season.

While government had last April engaged the public works department to reconstruct classroom blocks, with teachers' cottages and toilets, the work was abruptly halted in July.

"They are still staying in tents and it's now rain season and it appears they are going to be pounded.

"The uncertainty, the anxiety, the threat and you never know how much rain will pound and whether you will survive or not.

"That's a real problem because we are looking at a scenario where teachers or civil servants have not really gotten the best help from government," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Environment
Aid and Assistance
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.