Kenya: Seven Gang Members Suspected to Have Robbed Man of Sh900,000 Arrested

15 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday arrested seven members of a notorious gang which robbed a man of Sh900,000 on Saturday in Buruburu estate.

The gang reported accomplished their mission by trailing their victim from KCB bank Buruburu branch, broke into his car that was parked at a parking lot and made away with the cash.

According to the DCI the suspects executed the crime by posing as customers and joining the victim in window shopping for a car.

But their identities were however revealed in CCTV footage and police thereafter launched a manhunt on them, the police statement said.

"The gang has been operating in major towns using different motor vehicles, some of which are hires and guided with fake number plates which are hired and guides with fake number plates," the DCI said in a statement, adding that all the seven are in custody.

The arrested suspected have been identified as Benjamin Imbai Amache aka Bena, Boaz Otieno Owino aka Baba Fabian, Collins Orupto Ipara aka Collo, Duncan Wahira Gakungu aka Dante, William Kamau Maina aka Michuki, Jacqueline Njoki Mwangi aka Lady Bose and Ian Kibe Kinyua aka Kibe.

The police have also impounded three vehicles believed to be used by the gang.

Meanwhile, the DCI has cautioned members of the public to beware of such criminals who often trail their victims from banks before robbing them.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerian Senators Brace for Supreme Court Ruling
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.