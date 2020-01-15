Kenya: Seven Gang Members Suspected to Have Robbed Man of Sh900,000 Arrested

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday arrested seven members of a notorious gang which robbed a man of Sh900,000 on Saturday in Buruburu estate.

The gang reported accomplished their mission by trailing their victim from KCB bank Buruburu branch, broke into his car that was parked at a parking lot and made away with the cash.

According to the DCI the suspects executed the crime by posing as customers and joining the victim in window shopping for a car.

But their identities were however revealed in CCTV footage and police thereafter launched a manhunt on them, the police statement said.

"The gang has been operating in major towns using different motor vehicles, some of which are hires and guided with fake number plates which are hired and guides with fake number plates," the DCI said in a statement, adding that all the seven are in custody.

The arrested suspected have been identified as Benjamin Imbai Amache aka Bena, Boaz Otieno Owino aka Baba Fabian, Collins Orupto Ipara aka Collo, Duncan Wahira Gakungu aka Dante, William Kamau Maina aka Michuki, Jacqueline Njoki Mwangi aka Lady Bose and Ian Kibe Kinyua aka Kibe.

The police have also impounded three vehicles believed to be used by the gang.

Meanwhile, the DCI has cautioned members of the public to beware of such criminals who often trail their victims from banks before robbing them.