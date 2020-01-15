Nigeria: Terrorist Attack - Buhari Commiserates With Niger Republic

14 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday evening spoke to Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou on the telephone to commiserate with him, the government and people of Niger Republic, over the terrorist attack of January 9, 2020, in Chinagodrar, which killed scores of soldiers in a military base.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, voiced sympathy and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.

The president, who condemned the heinous attack by the terrorists, assured his Nigerien counterpart that Nigeria would continue to work closely with his country and other international partners to overcome terrorism and violent extremism.

He restated that the perpetrators of such cowardly acts and their sponsors deserved no peace and comfort, stressing that Nigeria stood in solidarity with her allies to ensure that justice was served.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
Niger
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerian Senators Brace for Supreme Court Ruling
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.