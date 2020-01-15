Nigeria: High Altitude Athletics Club Jos Will Set New National Marathon Record - Nuhu

15 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Risikat Ramoni

Lagos — The Head Coach of Nigeria's foremost marathons and road races club, the High-Altitude Athletics Club of Jos, Steve Nuhu has expressed confidence that his club will set a new national record at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon billed for February 8.

With all the nation elite runners like Emmanuel Gyan, Deborah Pam under his stable, Nuhu will not reveal which of the runners is primed to break the national record.

The current national record of 2 hours15 minutes was set by the Army Officer, Abass Muhammed about three decades ago.

In a chat with reporters on Monday, the coach said, "All I can say is that we are coming to Lagos with about 30 runners. 25 are ready now and by the end of the month, the other five will be ready. I can assure you that one of these runners will set a new national record.

"Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is our premium event and there is no better place to set a new national record than in our best races as the attention of the world media will be on us," said Nuhu.

He also said he is proud that Nigeria is the nation that is behind the biggest one-day event in Africa.

"Everywhere I go, I sing the praises of the organizer and sponsors of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Nigeria. We have been able to prove to the world that we can organize a world-class event like New York or Paris Marathon in Lagos," he said.

Nuhu was also proud of a member of the athletics family, Yussuf Alli who he said has seamlessly transmitted from being a long jumper to organizing road races and marathons.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Athletics
West Africa
Nigeria
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Bauchi, Sokoto, Imo Brace for Nigerian Supreme Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.