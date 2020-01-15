Nigeria: High Altitude Athletics Club Jos Will Set New National Marathon Record - Nuhu

Lagos — The Head Coach of Nigeria's foremost marathons and road races club, the High-Altitude Athletics Club of Jos, Steve Nuhu has expressed confidence that his club will set a new national record at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon billed for February 8.

With all the nation elite runners like Emmanuel Gyan, Deborah Pam under his stable, Nuhu will not reveal which of the runners is primed to break the national record.

The current national record of 2 hours15 minutes was set by the Army Officer, Abass Muhammed about three decades ago.

In a chat with reporters on Monday, the coach said, "All I can say is that we are coming to Lagos with about 30 runners. 25 are ready now and by the end of the month, the other five will be ready. I can assure you that one of these runners will set a new national record.

"Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is our premium event and there is no better place to set a new national record than in our best races as the attention of the world media will be on us," said Nuhu.

He also said he is proud that Nigeria is the nation that is behind the biggest one-day event in Africa.

"Everywhere I go, I sing the praises of the organizer and sponsors of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in Nigeria. We have been able to prove to the world that we can organize a world-class event like New York or Paris Marathon in Lagos," he said.

Nuhu was also proud of a member of the athletics family, Yussuf Alli who he said has seamlessly transmitted from being a long jumper to organizing road races and marathons.