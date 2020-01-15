Nigeria: Keystone Bank - Promoting Workplace Culture, Engagement, Productivity

The greatest assets of any burgeoning organization should be its workforce and inter-relationship between the employee and the employer. That explains why most corporate bodies must place maximum premium on workplace culture and employee engagement.

Its impact cannot be overemphasized as far as staff productivity is concerned. Unfortunately, this has remained a constant challenge for most organizations as staff attrition rate continues to skyrocket due to several reasons. The feeling of not being recognized or appreciated, non-collaborative work culture, non-accessibility to senior or executive management are the immediate attributes.

Keystone Bank, however, is placing a premium on improving workplace culture towards making her employees happy and

productive. In the past one year the bank has launched several internal initiatives to enhance staff welfare to keep staff engaged together with an open-door approach to have every voice heard.

One of such noble initiatives launched late 2019 was the Keystone Bank Interdivisional games, designed to foster team collaboration and relieve workplace stress. The event which was held on Saturday November 23rd, 2019 was a huge success that witnessed a turnout of staff along with friends and family members who were treated to a whole day of fun, laughter and bonding.

The initiative is part of the lender's commitment to promoting fitness, healthy living, fostering effective and healthy workplace collaboration amongst its staff and their family members.

More excitingly, beyond the financial rewards that were given to the winners at the games, executive management hosted the staff winners to an exquisite dinner out on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 to celebrate with them. All members of executive management of Keystone Bank were present at the dinner to congratulate with the winners, chat, commend and to spur the staff participants to keep being involved in such activities which impact on the overall well-being of the organization. The staff winners in attendance were elated about the gesture from the management which indeed boosted their morale to do more.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a brief chat with the executive director, Adeyemi Odusanya, he said, "We place a huge premium on our staff at Keystone Bank, we understand that employees are the engine room required in making any organization work and if they are not treated right it's to the disadvantage of all. Our customers also deserve the best, hence we believe that when our employees are treated right, they will always be in their best shape to keep delivering a superior customer experience.

"Time-out with employees, dinner out with management amongst others is fast becoming our culture at Keystone Bank and we will keep exploring other programmes to the advantage of our employees,".

- Adeniyi, a financial analyst, wrote from Lagos, Nigeria.