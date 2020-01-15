Zimbabwe: Soldier On the Run After Selling Car, Stealing It

15 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Masvingo based soldier is on the run after hijacking and vanishing with a vehicle he had sold to a taxi driver some few months before.

Police sources in Masvingo have confirmed that a man-hunt has since been launched for Lieutenant Pride Hlongwane after he stole a blue Honda Fit from Andrew Munhende, a taxi driver.

The matter which was reported at Chikato Police Station has since been moved to Masvingo's Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS).

Munhende got into an agreement with Hlongwane to buy the vehicle on a rent to buy basis.

According to police sources, payment for the car was completed in June 2019.

Hlongwane was immediately transferred to Gweru's Military Academy for further training and was not easily available to surrender the car registration book to Munhende.

On his return in December last year, Hlongwane is said to have approached Munhende in the company of two other soldiers, only identified as Madyara and Njovo at Yeukai Shopping Centre where they manhandled him and took possession of the vehicle.

The four are alleged to have sped off into town where Munhende followed them only to see Hlongwane speeding along the Bulawayo road after having dropped his alleged accomplices.

During the hijack, Munhende also lost his driver's licence, bank cards US$54, R960 and $920.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Bauchi, Sokoto, Imo Brace for Nigerian Supreme Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.